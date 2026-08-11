First FIR under Maharashtra's anti-conversion law registered; 22-year-old man charged
What's the story
The first FIR under Maharashtra's new Freedom of Religion Act, 2026, has been registered in Pune. The case involves a 22-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh who allegedly asked a minor girl with whom he was in a relationship to convert her religion. The incident took place within days of the law coming into force on August 1. The accused has been booked under Sections 3 and 9(2) of the Act, which prohibits conversion through coercion or undue influence.
Legal proceedings
Accused in judicial custody
Senior Inspector Amol More told the Indian Express that the accused has been arrested and is in judicial custody. He also faces provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act due to the girl's age.
If convicted under Section 9(2), he could face up to seven years in jail and a fine of up to ₹5 lakh.
Additional case
Second FIR against UK national
A second FIR has been registered under the same law against a UK national and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder.
The accused, who resides in Manchester, is accused of trying to convert people to Christianity.
The FIR was filed under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, and the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026.
According to Pune police, OCI cardholders are allowed to attend prayer meetings and religious functions. However, they cannot preach or deliver religious speeches without permission.
Political controversy
Accused attended religious program at Marathi church
The accused reportedly attended a religious program at a Marathi church in Guruwar Peth. He allegedly used terms from Hindu traditions, such as "kirtan," "Sant," and "Mauli," while addressing devotees.
The police said he made claims that illnesses could be cured by invoking Jesus's name.
"The accused allegedly spoke about following the path of...Jesus and made statements that created misconceptions about Hindu temples and deities, with the purported intention of misleading people and inducing them to embrace Christianity," police said.