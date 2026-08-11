First FIR under Maharashtra's anti-conversion law registered; 22-year-old man charged

A second FIR has been registered under the same law against a UK national and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder.

The accused, who resides in Manchester, is accused of trying to convert people to Christianity.

The FIR was filed under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, and the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026.

According to Pune police, OCI cardholders are allowed to attend prayer meetings and religious functions. However, they cannot preach or deliver religious speeches without permission.