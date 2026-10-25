First seasonal snowfall at Yamunotri and Kedarnath delights pilgrims
Yamunotri and Kedarnath in Uttarakhand just saw their first snowfall of the season, turning these sacred spots into a winter wonderland for pilgrims wrapping up the Char Dham Yatra.
The India Meteorological Department had forecast very light to light rain or snowfall at isolated places in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, Chamoli and Pithoragarh districts, so visitors were thrilled by the snowfall and enjoyed the scenery.
About 6,000 pilgrims boost Yamunotri businesses
Around 6,000 pilgrims reached Yamunotri Dham on Saturday, giving a welcome boost to local businesses that rely on yatra crowds.
Sunil Uniyal, secretary of the Yamunotri Temple Committee, called it beneficial for those involved in the Char Dham Yatra trade.
With winter setting in fast, Vinit Posti, a specially invited member of the Shri Kedarnath-Badrinath Temple Committee, reminded travelers to carry medicines and take extra care.
Yamunotri closes November 11, Kharsali open
Heads up: Yamunotri's main temple will close for winter on November 11 (Bhai Dooj), but you can still visit the Yamuna Temple in Kharsali if you're planning a trip after that, so your spiritual journey doesn't have to stop with the snow.