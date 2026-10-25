First seasonal snowfall at Yamunotri and Kedarnath delights pilgrims

Yamunotri and Kedarnath in Uttarakhand just saw their first snowfall of the season, turning these sacred spots into a winter wonderland for pilgrims wrapping up the Char Dham Yatra.

The India Meteorological Department had forecast very light to light rain or snowfall at isolated places in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, Chamoli and Pithoragarh districts, so visitors were thrilled by the snowfall and enjoyed the scenery.