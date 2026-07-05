The fishermen had set sail from the Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour on July 1

AP: Fishing boat with 7 crew members goes missing

By Snehil Singh 04:27 pm Jul 05, 202604:27 pm

What's the story

A fishing boat with seven crew members went missing off the coast of Visakhapatnam after it reportedly developed a mechanical fault. According to a report by The Indian Express, the incident occurred in the Bay of Bengal and has prompted an extensive search operation led by the Andhra Pradesh government with assistance from the Indian Coast Guard. The fishermen are believed to be from Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district and Bheemunipatnam (Bheemili) in Visakhapatnam district.