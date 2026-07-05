AP: Fishing boat with 7 crew members goes missing
What's the story
A fishing boat with seven crew members went missing off the coast of Visakhapatnam after it reportedly developed a mechanical fault. According to a report by The Indian Express, the incident occurred in the Bay of Bengal and has prompted an extensive search operation led by the Andhra Pradesh government with assistance from the Indian Coast Guard. The fishermen are believed to be from Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district and Bheemunipatnam (Bheemili) in Visakhapatnam district.
Last contact
Boat developed mechanical problem, moving slowly
The fishermen had set sail from the Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour on July 1 and were expected to return by July 4. However, on July 3, officials from various departments warned them about rough sea conditions due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. The crew informed that their boat had developed a mechanical problem and was moving slowly, assuring they would return by July 4.
Rescue efforts
Mobile phones unreachable
Despite their assurances, the fishermen have since gone missing. Their mobile phones are also unreachable, raising concerns about their safety. A passing ship had rescued one of the fishermen from the sea, but didn't know about the others' whereabouts. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has ordered an intensified search operation after this report.
Joint effort
Joint search operation launched
The Indian Coast Guard, Navy, and Marine Police have launched a joint search operation in the Bay of Bengal. The boat is suspected to have capsized due to rough weather conditions. Former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has also expressed concern over the incident and urged the government to intensify search efforts. He asked for more vessels and helicopters if needed for rescue operations.
Capsizing confirmed
Families of missing fishermen alerted authorities
Vizag Fishing Boats Association president Lakshman Rao had earlier suspected that the boat had capsized. He said around 400 fishing boats had gone into the sea, and many were affected due to rough weather conditions. The families of the missing fishermen had also reported losing contact with their loved ones, prompting them to alert authorities.