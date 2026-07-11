Five arrested after West Bengal lynching of Indrajit Mondal
India
Three more people were arrested Saturday for the mob killing of Indrajit Mondal, who was suspected of raping and murdering an 11-year-old girl in West Bengal.
The girl went missing on July 4; her body was found the next day, and Mondal was later killed by a mob.
This brings the total arrests in the lynching to five.
Suvendu Adhikari visits families, urges arrests
Suvendu Adhikari visited both families, insisting Mondal was innocent and urging police to charge those behind his death.
Local authorities repaired damage from the mob attack before his visit, and a new police outpost is set to open nearby.
Police say they are still investigating both the girl's murder and the violent aftermath.