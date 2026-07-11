Five arrested after West Bengal lynching of Indrajit Mondal India Jul 11, 2026

Three more people were arrested Saturday for the mob killing of Indrajit Mondal, who was suspected of raping and murdering an 11-year-old girl in West Bengal.

The girl went missing on July 4; her body was found the next day, and Mondal was later killed by a mob.

This brings the total arrests in the lynching to five.