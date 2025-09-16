Five dead, over 500 stranded in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh

Rainfall numbers and damages

This year's monsoon has been especially harsh—Himachal Pradesh reported 46 cloudbursts, 97 flash floods, and 140 landslides, leading to damages of about ₹4,504 crore.

Rainfall numbers have smashed averages too: Uttarakhand got 22% more rain than usual at 1,343.2mm, and Himachal Pradesh saw a huge 46% jump over normal with 1,010.9mm.

The IMD links all this to an active monsoon plus extra western disturbances—even though the official monsoon season began withdrawing from northwest India on September 14.