Five family members found dead in Srisailam, police suspect suicide
India
In a heartbreaking turn, five members of the same family were found dead in a lodge room in Srisailam, Nandyal district, Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday.
The group, ranging from 15 to 50 years old, had checked into the Vaddera Satram lodge on August 20 and had remained inside their room for three days without coming out.
Police believe this was a case of mass suicide.
Investigators probe family's activities and struggles
Lodge staff called police after noticing a foul smell from the family's room.
Officers discovered three women in the bathroom and two men hanging from a ceiling fan.
Investigators are now trying to piece together what happened, focusing on the family's recent activities and any financial or personal struggles they may have faced.