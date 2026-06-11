Five fires hit Ghaziabad Noida Greater Noida within 24 hours
Within just 24 hours, five separate fires broke out across Ghaziabad, Noida, and Greater Noida.
While the damage to property was pretty serious (think warehouses, cars, and equipment), everyone made it out safely.
Most of these incidents were traced back to short circuits or a thunderstorm.
Sahibabad furniture blaze took 2.5 hours
The biggest fire started Wednesday morning at a furniture warehouse in Sahibabad and took firefighters 2.5 hours to control after the shed collapsed.
Another blaze at a tire factory spread quickly but was contained.
In other cases, hospital staff managed to put out a fire before help arrived; sparks from an electric pole during a thunderstorm set parked cars alight in Noida; and a warehouse fire in Greater Noida needed 16 fire tenders working overnight.
Despite everything, no one was hurt, which is honestly a relief.