Sahibabad furniture blaze took 2.5 hours

The biggest fire started Wednesday morning at a furniture warehouse in Sahibabad and took firefighters 2.5 hours to control after the shed collapsed.

Another blaze at a tire factory spread quickly but was contained.

In other cases, hospital staff managed to put out a fire before help arrived; sparks from an electric pole during a thunderstorm set parked cars alight in Noida; and a warehouse fire in Greater Noida needed 16 fire tenders working overnight.

Despite everything, no one was hurt, which is honestly a relief.