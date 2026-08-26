Five friends rescue 5 from sinking car in Lakhimpur Kheri
India
In Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, five friends jumped into action when a car carrying five people crashed into a water-filled ditch and began to sink.
The group didn't hesitate: they dove in and managed to pull everyone out before things got worse.
Locals called rescuers angels, video viral
One woman needed urgent medical help after being rescued, but all five passengers survived.
A bystander caught the dramatic moment on video, which quickly went viral online.
People called the rescuers "angels in human form," and locals credited their quick thinking for saving lives.