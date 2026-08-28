Five Naga community members killed, 1 injured in Kangpokpi shooting
India
A tragic attack in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Thursday morning left five members of the Naga community dead and one injured.
The shooting happened around 8:30am on IT Road, an important route for locals.
In protest, the Naga People's Organisation (NPO) has called for a complete shutdown of shops and business establishments at Senapati District Headquarters.
Manipur authorities identify victims, attackers unknown
Authorities have identified all the victims, but the attackers are still unknown.
Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh held a high-level security meeting, promising action to find those responsible and crack down on illegal weapons.
Officials say restoring peace is a top priority as investigations continue.