Five orangutans found in Balasore district spark trafficking concerns

Officials think these orangutans may be part of a larger smuggling network, as they're highly valued in the exotic pet trade (an orangutan could fetch around ₹25 lakh each).

The state's forest department has started an investigation, while the wildlife wing of the forest department is investigating and the orangutans will be taken to Nandankanan Zoological Park, where they will remain in quarantine before further decisions are taken about their care.

This case is a reminder of how urgent wildlife protection efforts still are.