Five-story boys' PG near DU South Campus collapse kills 7
India
A five-story boys' PG near Delhi University's South Campus collapsed on Sunday during repair work, killing seven students and injuring five more.
The building had no proper beams or columns and suffered from major water leaks in the basement, issues police say made it unsafe.
12 people were rescued from the debris.
Arrests as tenants report poor maintenance
Police have arrested the owner and managers of the building.
Tenants and students say they faced crumbling walls, unreliable water, and steep rents, some paying over ₹15,000 per bed without knowing who their landlord was.
Survivor Habib shared he paid ₹32,000 for a two-bed room despite daily struggles with basic amenities.
The tragedy has put a spotlight on poor maintenance and accountability in student housing around campus.