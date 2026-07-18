Five tribal villagers including 3 women drowned in Godavari river
India
Five tribal villagers, including three women, sadly drowned on Saturday while fishing in the Godavari River near Gollagudem village, Andhra Pradesh.
They had headed out early hoping for a good catch after heavy floods, but strong currents pulled them into deep water.
Rescue teams recovered all 5 bodies
Rescue teams and locals worked together to recover all five bodies by afternoon.
The police have registered the case as an accidental death and are investigating.
The tragedy has left the local community shaken and is a somber reminder of how risky river fishing can be during flood season.