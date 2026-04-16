Five-year-old Saranya dies after being locked inside car in Nalgonda
India
A heartbreaking accident in Telangana's Nalgonda district claimed the life of five-year-old Saranya, who got accidentally locked inside a parked car while playing near her home.
Her family found her unconscious on the back seat and rushed her to the hospital, but sadly, doctors couldn't save her.
Police investigate, believe Saranya suffocated
Following this incident, police have started an investigation and are reminding everyone, especially parents, to always check their cars before locking up and keep an eye on kids around parked vehicles.
They believe Saranya suffocated due to lack of air inside the locked car, and hope sharing this advice can help prevent similar tragedies.