Flash flood in Kottappuzha near Nilambur kills 1, 4 missing
India
A sudden flash flood hit Kottappuzha near Nilambur on Sunday, leaving one life and four people missing.
Five people were hanging out by the riverbank when a surprise surge swept in.
One body has been found but has not been identified yet.
Rescue crews search, forest downpours suspected
Rescue crews from the police and fire departments are searching for those still missing, working through the night.
Interestingly, there was no local rain; officials think heavy downpours deep in the forest caused this unexpected flood.