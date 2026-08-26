Flash flood in Nepal's Rasuwa kills 16, 291 still unaccounted
A sudden flash flood hit Nepal's Rasuwa area on August 26, leaving 16 people dead and 32 security personnel missing.
The disaster also impacted travelers from around the world: 291 people are still unaccounted for, including 105 Indian tourists, plus others from Malaysia, the UK the US South Africa, Australia, and the Netherlands.
Authorities are still working to confirm the nationalities of 103 others.
India offers aid as Nepal searches
To help those affected, the Indian embassy in Nepal has shared two emergency numbers: +977 9851316807 and +977 9709107500.
India is also preparing relief supplies and has its Air Force ready to support rescue missions.
On the ground in Nepal, local tourism officials and police are searching for missing people and coordinating rescue operations as districtwide helpline numbers continue.