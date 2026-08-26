Flash flood, landslips strand 50 Tamil Nadu pilgrims in Nepal

An early-morning flash flood triggered landslips on the pilgrims' route in Nepal, leaving about 50 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu stranded in Nepal; occupants of one vehicle took refuge at the Armed Police Force outpost at Timure, about 150km from Kathmandu.

The group was traveling in three vehicles when the disaster struck early in the morning. Some managed to find shelter at a police outpost, while others took cover on a nearby hill.

The whereabouts of people from the other two vehicles are still unclear.