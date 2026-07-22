Flash floods hit Jammu and Kashmir, 1 person reported missing
India
Flash floods after heavy rains have caused major damage across Jammu and Kashmir.
Budgam's Beerwah and Khag areas saw markets and homes flooded, with one person reported missing in the chaos.
Rescue teams, including SDRF, police, and security forces, are working to help those affected.
Kathua roads washed out, Rajouri warnings
In Kathua district, roads were washed out and crops were ruined, leaving some villages cut off.
Locals are frustrated about poor water management and shortages of essentials like food and water.
Rajouri also was hit by heavy rain, leading officials to warn about more possible floods, rising rivers, landslides, and waterlogging.