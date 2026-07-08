Flash floods hit Lohit district, over 40 homes damaged
India
Flash floods hit Lohit district on Wednesday after heavy rains, damaging more than 40 homes in Shivaji Nagar.
Many locals say the flooding got worse because construction in nearby hills has blocked natural water flow over the past few years.
Authorities respond, Lohit on orange alert
State disaster teams and police are helping people affected by the floods, while a central government team is visiting to check on damage and talk with residents.
Meanwhile, weather officials have put several districts, including Lohit, on orange alert for more rain and storms, urging everyone to stay safe near water bodies and landslide-prone areas.