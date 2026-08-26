Flash floods in Nepal: at least 16 dead, 384 missing
India
Flash floods in Nepal have caused major destruction, leaving at least 16 dead and 384 people missing, including more than 100 Indians.
The disaster hit Nuwakot and Dhading districts especially hard, wiping out villages, roads, bridges, and damaging hydropower projects and other infrastructure.
India readies aid, Nepal army searching
The Indian Air Force has planes loaded with relief supplies and equipment on standby, while the National Disaster Response Force is prepared to join in.
In Nepal, the army is already using helicopters and rescue teams to search for those still unaccounted for.