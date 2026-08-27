Flash floods in Nepal leave 245 missing, 144 bodies recovered
India
Flash floods slammed Nepal's Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts on Wednesday, leaving 245 people missing, more than half of them Indian nationals.
The disaster swept away civilians and even security forces.
So far, 144 bodies have been recovered, but many are still being identified.
Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrims missing, families await news
A large number of the missing are Indian pilgrims who were on the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra.
Families in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu are anxiously waiting for updates, like a Kolkata group of 32 that hasn't been heard from yet.
In Tamil Nadu, one group had a close call when their bus stopped just before floodwaters swept others away; thankfully, they were rescued in time.