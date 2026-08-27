Flash floods in Nepal strand 103 Tamils including Justice Sivagnanam
India
Flash floods in Nepal have left 103 Tamils stuck, including former Madras High Court judge Justice Sivagnanam.
So far, 20 people have been rescued and reached an Armed Police camp safely, but 83 others are still waiting for help as steps are being taken to bring them to Kathmandu.
Tamil Nadu contacts Indian High Commission
The Tamil Nadu government has set up helplines and has reached out to the Indian High Commission in Kathmandu.
They've already received 937 calls and are keeping a close eye on the situation while it keeps a close eye on the situation.