Flash floods in Rasuwa strand pilgrims during Kailash Manasarovar Yatra
India
Flash floods hit Nepal's Rasuwa region during the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, leaving a group of Tamil Nadu pilgrims in trouble.
Out of everyone caught up in the disaster, 21 have been found safe and are now sheltering at a police outpost, getting basic supplies while they wait for rescue.
Sadly, 36 others and two Nepalese drivers are still missing, with families especially worried about older travelers.
Tamil Nadu seeks international rescue support
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister has asked officials to team up with India's Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Nepal for a quick rescue.
Helplines are open around the clock for families needing updates.
Meanwhile, Nepal's army is searching the area to find those still missing.