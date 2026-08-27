Flash floods in Rasuwa strand pilgrims during Kailash Manasarovar Yatra

Flash floods hit Nepal's Rasuwa region during the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, leaving a group of Tamil Nadu pilgrims in trouble.

Out of everyone caught up in the disaster, 21 have been found safe and are now sheltering at a police outpost, getting basic supplies while they wait for rescue.

Sadly, 36 others and two Nepalese drivers are still missing, with families especially worried about older travelers.