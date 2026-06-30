Flash floods since June 24 kill 3 in Arunachal Pradesh

Dhemaji floods affect nearly 45,841 people

In Assam's Dhemaji district, nearly 45,841 people across 188 villages are dealing with flooding. One woman has lost her life so far.

Authorities have set up relief camps for hundreds forced from their homes.

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says his team is monitoring the flood situation and working to keep everyone safe as rescue operations continue.