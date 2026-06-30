Flash floods since June 24 kill 3 in Arunachal Pradesh
Severe flash floods and heavy rains since June 24 have hit Arunachal Pradesh hard, leaving three people dead and impacting 12 districts.
Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kiren Rijiju, along with the state's chief minister, visited some of the worst-affected areas to check on damage and plan relief.
Landslides have blocked a river, sparking a warning for neighboring Assam.
Dhemaji floods affect nearly 45,841 people
In Assam's Dhemaji district, nearly 45,841 people across 188 villages are dealing with flooding. One woman has lost her life so far.
Authorities have set up relief camps for hundreds forced from their homes.
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says his team is monitoring the flood situation and working to keep everyone safe as rescue operations continue.