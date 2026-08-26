Bihar, UP on alert after Nepal flash flood kills 16 

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has formed a high-level committee to keep an eye on the situation.

"A high-level team has been constituted," Choudhary said, adding that he would personally intervene if required.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, assuring the state government of all possible assistance to deal with the potential crisis.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is being mobilized to deal with any emergency situation.