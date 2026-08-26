Bihar, UP on alert after Nepal flash flood kills 16
What's the story
Flash floods in Nepal's Rasuwa district have left at least 16 dead and caused widespread destruction. The disaster has prompted authorities in India's Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Bihar, which border Nepal, to prepare for possible flooding due to the heavy water flow downstream. Major rivers such as the Gandak River (Narayani) and Kosi River, which flow from Nepal into Bihar, are being closely monitored.
Committee formation
High-level committee formed to monitor situation
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has formed a high-level committee to keep an eye on the situation.
"A high-level team has been constituted," Choudhary said, adding that he would personally intervene if required.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, assuring the state government of all possible assistance to deal with the potential crisis.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is being mobilized to deal with any emergency situation.
Public advisory
Advisory issued for people living near Gandak river
Authorities have also issued an advisory for residents living near the Gandak River. They have been asked to stay alert and follow official instructions.
"The public should not panic, but exercise utmost caution," the advisory said.
It advised people living on riverbanks and in low-lying areas to stay away from the river unless necessary.
"Ignore any rumors and rely only on official information issued by the administration," the advisory stated.
UP preparedness
Nepal floods leave at least 384 missing
In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has put Maharajganj and Kushinagar districts on alert.
"In view of the rising water levels in the Gandak and Narayani rivers and the possibility of flooding in...Maharajganj and Kushinagar districts...instructions have been issued to the local administration to remain fully vigilant and ensure necessary preparations."
At least 384 people are missing, including 105 Indian nationals.
India is preparing to send relief material to Nepal as soon as possible, sources told ANI.