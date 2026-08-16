Flipkart obituary style newspaper 'Freedom Sale' ad prompts public backlash
India
Flipkart's "Freedom Sale" newspaper ad has sparked major backlash.
The ad, designed like an obituary page with the headline "WE AREN'T SAD AT ALL," showed photos of living people and tried to hype urgency around sale deals that would "soon leave."
Many felt the theme was insensitive and missed the mark.
Shobhaa De suggested boycott, public divided
Journalist Shobhaa De called the ad "The most self-serving, disgusting and insensitive ad! How dare you, @Flipkart. Shame on you!!" even suggesting a boycott.
Online responses ranged from people calling it awkward but harmless to others demanding an apology or even firing the ad agency.