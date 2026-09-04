Floods across Bihar, UP and MP breach 44 river stations
India
Rain this week has triggered major floods across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.
Rivers like the Ganga and Ghagra had stations above warning or danger thresholds, with 44 river stations officially breaching danger levels and 32 more breaching warning levels.
Bihar had a higher proportion of river stations breaching warning and danger thresholds than the other states discussed.
Nepal floods add to India flooding
Floods in Nepal at the end of August sent even more water into northern India, adding to already heavy local rainfall.
While water is finally starting to recede in some parts of Uttar Pradesh, many areas are still dealing with serious flooding.
Thousands have been affected and relief teams are working nonstop to help people get back on their feet.