Floods hit Hamrapur Johe Tambadshet before Ganeshotsav, artisans scramble
India
Floods have hit the idol-making villages of Hamrapur, Johe, and Tambadshet just before Ganeshotsav, damaging materials, tools, and half-finished Ganesh idols.
With the festival so close, local artisans are scrambling to pick up the pieces and keep their traditions alive.
Tempos lined up to ship idols
Even with losses and chaos from the floods, these artisans are working nonstop to finish orders.
Tempos are lined up to ship idols across Maharashtra and beyond.
As one artisan put it, "Flood created havoc, we suffered losses," but their determination to bring Ganesh idols to homes this year is stronger than ever.