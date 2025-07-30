Floods in MP, Rajasthan; Army called to rescue people
Big weather update: The IMD has put Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan on red alert after days of intense rainfall.
Some districts, like Shivpuri in MP, needed Army help because of flooding. Guna is also experiencing a flood-like situation.
Delhi also got its share of showers, but the real concern is 8-9-inch of rain expected in places like Bhopal and Shivpuri—raising fears about more floods.
Schools shut across 15 districts in Rajasthan
Flood-like conditions have already displaced over 250 people in MP, with bridges collapsing and roads washed out.
In Rajasthan, train tracks are underwater and highways are damaged, making travel tough between the states.
As a safety move, schools are closed across 15 districts in Rajasthan while authorities try to keep everyone safe during this extreme weather.