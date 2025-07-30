Floods in MP, Rajasthan; Army called to rescue people India Jul 30, 2025

Big weather update: The IMD has put Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan on red alert after days of intense rainfall.

Some districts, like Shivpuri in MP, needed Army help because of flooding. Guna is also experiencing a flood-like situation.

Delhi also got its share of showers, but the real concern is 8-9-inch of rain expected in places like Bhopal and Shivpuri—raising fears about more floods.