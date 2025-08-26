Floods in Punjab disrupt rail services, travel plans of many

Minister Baljit Kaur visits affected areas

Flooding has hit places like Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, and Kapurthala. Local officials are urging people living near the Sutlej creek to evacuate.

Relief camps are set up, boats are deployed, and there's extra care for pregnant women and animals.

Minister Baljit Kaur visited affected areas urging families to move to safer spots.

Meanwhile, some are criticizing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for visiting Tamil Nadu while Punjab is facing the flood crisis—while more heavy rain is still in the forecast.