Floods in Punjab disrupt rail services, travel plans of many
Heavy rains have triggered flash floods in Punjab, causing major rail disruptions—tracks near Pathankot got damaged by soil erosion, so trains like the Pathankot-Jalandhar City Passenger were canceled and others were rerouted.
Travel plans for many are up in the air as railways scramble to adjust.
Minister Baljit Kaur visits affected areas
Flooding has hit places like Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, and Kapurthala. Local officials are urging people living near the Sutlej creek to evacuate.
Relief camps are set up, boats are deployed, and there's extra care for pregnant women and animals.
Minister Baljit Kaur visited affected areas urging families to move to safer spots.
Meanwhile, some are criticizing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for visiting Tamil Nadu while Punjab is facing the flood crisis—while more heavy rain is still in the forecast.