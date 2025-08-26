'Last wish': Family of woman killed over dowry demands, gold
In Greater Noida, 28-year-old Nikki Bhati was allegedly killed by her husband Vipin Bhati and his family on August 21, 2025, after ongoing demands for ₹36 lakh and a luxury car—even though her family had already given them gifts like a Scorpio SUV and gold.
Despite public outrage over dowry violence, the accused in-laws were allowed to perform Nikki's last rites.
Nikki's brother reveals why they let in-laws do last rites
Nikki's brother Vicky said they let the in-laws do the last rites as it was their "last wish" and refusing could have hurt their pride.
Videos showed Vipin dragging Nikki by her hair in one clip, while another video showed her engulfed in flames; she died from severe burns on the way to hospital.
Police have arrested Vipin, his brother Rohit, and their parents Daya and Satveer Bhati. The investigation is ongoing as calls for justice grow louder.