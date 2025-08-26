PM Modi's Japan-China trip: SCO, G20 meetings on agenda
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for a four-day trip starting August 29, 2025. First up: the India-Japan Annual Summit in Tokyo—his first meeting with Japan's PM Shigeru Ishiba.
They'll talk defense, security, trade and economy, technology and innovation, and people-to-people exchanges.
Then on August 31, Modi heads to Tianjin for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit at President Xi Jinping's invitation.
Why these meetings matter for India
With rising regional tensions and global trade challenges (think US tariffs and China's grip on rare-earth magnets), these meetings are a big deal for India's strategy.
Modi is looking to strengthen partnerships in Asia, push back against security threats like terrorism, and keep India's voice strong in important global conversations.