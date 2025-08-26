Anant Ambani's Vantara to be probed by SIT: Here's why
India's Supreme Court has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into serious allegations against Vantara, the wildlife rescue center run by Anant Ambani.
Concerns were raised about illegal animal imports, possible mistreatment of animals—including elephants—and misuse of wildlife laws.
The move comes after public interest petitions questioned how thousands of animals ended up at the center and whether rules were followed.
Supreme Court's order and Vantara's response
Led by former judge Justice Jasti Chelameswar, the SIT will examine if Vantara is following Indian wildlife laws and international import rules.
They'll also consider whether Gujarat's harsh climate and nearby refinery could harm the animals, and if Vantara is really a rescue center or just a private zoo in disguise.
After the Supreme Court's order on Monday, August 25, Vantara said it would fully cooperate with investigators.
The Supreme Court made it clear this is just a fact-finding mission—no one's been found guilty yet—with another hearing set for September 15.