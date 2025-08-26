Anant Ambani's Vantara to be probed by SIT: Here's why

Supreme Court's order and Vantara's response

Led by former judge Justice Jasti Chelameswar, the SIT will examine if Vantara is following Indian wildlife laws and international import rules.

They'll also consider whether Gujarat's harsh climate and nearby refinery could harm the animals, and if Vantara is really a rescue center or just a private zoo in disguise.

After the Supreme Court's order on Monday, August 25, Vantara said it would fully cooperate with investigators.

The Supreme Court made it clear this is just a fact-finding mission—no one's been found guilty yet—with another hearing set for September 15.