Bengaluru to have 5 municipal corporations from September 2
Big changes are coming to Bengaluru's civic setup—starting September 2, the city will swap its single BBMP administration for five new municipal corporations.
The move, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's team, is all about making city management smoother and more effective.
Each of the five corporations—covering North, South, East, West, and Central Bengaluru—will have its own commissioner to help things run better locally.
GBA will oversee the process
The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), chaired by the Chief Minister himself, will oversee this upgrade. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar says notifications roll out by August-end.
The plan introduces a three-tier structure that brings together agencies like BDA and BWSSB for better coordination.
Instead of 225 wards under one body, there'll now be five corporations—each with its own mayor and council—to bring governance closer to people and speed up urban development.