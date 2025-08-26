Bengaluru to have 5 municipal corporations from September 2

GBA will oversee the process

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), chaired by the Chief Minister himself, will oversee this upgrade. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar says notifications roll out by August-end.

The plan introduces a three-tier structure that brings together agencies like BDA and BWSSB for better coordination.

Instead of 225 wards under one body, there'll now be five corporations—each with its own mayor and council—to bring governance closer to people and speed up urban development.