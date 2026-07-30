Floodwaters recede in Assam's Delihi Gohain after Dorika River overflowed
Floodwaters in Delihi Gohain village in Assam are finally starting to go down after the Dorika River overflowed.
About 500 families were hit hard: many lost belongings and livestock as water rose quickly.
While some spots are drying out, large stretches of farmland and many low-lying areas are still underwater.
Boats ferry villagers as roads flood
With roads flooded, boats are the only way people can move around.
Farmers worry about their crops being ruined.
Relief teams are handing out food and essentials, but many families are still struggling with damaged homes and daily life turned upside down.
Rebuilding homes and farmland prioritized
Now that basic needs are being met, focus is shifting to rebuilding homes and restoring farmland so people can get back on their feet.
Local groups and officials are working together to help the village recover for the long run.