Flourish Stay in Delhi fire killed 23 building still unsealed
India
It has been almost a month since a fire tore through Flourish Stay in Hauz Rani, Delhi, killing 23 people and injuring several more.
Shockingly, the building is still unsealed, even though it had no fire exits and was running 31 rooms when only six were allowed.
Many victims were medical patients or their caregivers who chose the place for its location near a private hospital.
Personal belongings and burned furniture remain
A recent visit found personal items like clothes, imitation jewelry, and half-burned wheelchairs still lying around.
Investigators say the fire started on the ground floor; there is burned furniture and broken glass everywhere.
Police barricades have been removed for inspections, but officials have not explained why people's things are still inside.