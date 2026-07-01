Flourish Stay in Delhi fire killed 23 building still unsealed India Jul 01, 2026

It has been almost a month since a fire tore through Flourish Stay in Hauz Rani, Delhi, killing 23 people and injuring several more.

Shockingly, the building is still unsealed, even though it had no fire exits and was running 31 rooms when only six were allowed.

Many victims were medical patients or their caregivers who chose the place for its location near a private hospital.