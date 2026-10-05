Flydubai copilot allegedly tried to hijack, attacking captain with ax
A recent Flydubai flight turned dangerous when the copilot allegedly tried to hijack the plane by attacking the captain with an ax.
The aircraft dropped almost 17,400 feet before control was regained and it landed safely in Saudi Arabia.
The captain was injured during the incident, and the incident has sparked big questions about airline safety.
Alastair Rosenschein says radicalization signs overlooked
Aviation expert Alastair Rosenschein pointed out that signs of the copilot's radicalization were visible but overlooked.
He said, "Serious questions have to be asked of the security services in the United Arab Emirates, in Amman, and possibly also in Israel."
and pushed for stronger security checks, like better psychological screenings for all crew and more global sharing of information on extremist links, to help prevent anything like this from happening again.