AI Express passengers subjected to handwriting tests after bomb threat
What's the story
An Air India Express flight passengers were made to give their handwriting samples after the flight from Dammam to Delhi was diverted to Ahmedabad on Monday after a bomb threat was discovered in the lavatory. The threat was found on tissue paper that had "bomb red 430" written on it along with a drawing of a box, both drawn in black ink. After landing, all 32 passengers were safely disembarked and security protocols were initiated as per standard procedure.
Investigation underway
Handwriting analysis on all passengers ordered
Following the discovery of the bomb threat, security authorities in Ahmedabad decided to conduct a handwriting analysis on all passengers, TOI reported.
Sources told the paper that six tissue papers were collected from each passenger for comparison with the note found in the lavatory.
However, it is still unclear if this test has successfully identified the individual responsible for writing the threatening note.
Financial impact
Hoax bomb threats cost airlines dearly
In recent years, Indian airlines have suffered huge financial losses due to hoax bomb threats.
Between January 1-November 14, 2024, airlines and airports received 999 such threats, over 10 times the 2023 record.
Most of these threats were made through social media.
TOI sources said the decision to conduct handwriting tests on passengers was taken by Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), with one pilot questioning why this test was not done before.
Official statement
Air India Express issues statement
An Air India Express spokesperson confirmed that the flight was diverted as a precautionary measure after receiving a specific bomb threat.
It said the government-appointed bomb threat assessment committee (BTAC) was immediately informed and all necessary security procedures were promptly initiated.
The spokesperson added, "The aircraft will be released for operations after necessary security checks are completed."