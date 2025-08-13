Next Article
Flying through Delhi on August 15? Here's what to know
Heads up if you're flying through Delhi on August 15!
For India's 79th Independence Day, Indira Gandhi International Airport will pause non-scheduled flights (like chartered planes) during two busy slots: 6-10am and 4-7pm.
Regular scheduled flights aren't affected, so your commercial travel plans should be safe.
Emergency flights will be exempt
Flights for the Air Force, Army, Border Security Force, and state officials—plus any emergency missions—won't face these restrictions.
With over 1,300 daily flight movements, Delhi Airport is India's busiest, so these steps are all about balancing safety with keeping essential services moving.