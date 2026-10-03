FM S. Jaishankar: 140 Indians released, 55 in Russia's military
India's foreign minister S. Jaishankar just shared that 140 Indians have been released from the Russian army.
Now, India is working to confirm what is happening with the remaining 55 Indians who are still serving in Russia's military.
Putin praises Modi's Ukraine diplomacy
The meeting also covered trade, energy ties, and cultural exchanges.
India's "active support to dialogue & diplomacy to end the Ukraine conflict" was also discussed.
Russian President Putin even gave a nod to Prime Minister Modi's steady push for peace, saying, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin, "Regarding Prime Minister Modi's position on ending wars and so forth, I can say that he is one of those world leaders who, despite our very good, even friendly, relations, and very good personal ties, constantly raises questions about ending the conflict in Ukraine."