FM Sitharaman announces ₹12.2 lakh crore spend on infrastructure

From roads to tourism circuits, here's everything you need to know

If you live in or travel through Tier-2 or Tier-3 cities, expect better roads and public spaces—thanks to a ₹12.2 lakh crore spend (up 9% from FY 2025-26, the last fiscal year).

Seven new high-speed rail routes are on the way (hello Mumbai-Pune express!), plus a big push for green tourism trails in the mountains and along lakes.

There's also a new freight corridor to speed up deliveries, more e-buses in eastern India, and cool new tourism circuits if you're into exploring offbeat places.

In short: more ways to move around, work, and unwind—wherever you are.