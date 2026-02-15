FM Sitharaman meets Lagarde, talks about EU-India trade
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was in Munich for some high-profile talks, with the big moment being her meeting with European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde.
They discussed the India-EU Free Trade Agreement—finalised in January 2026—which could let EU banks open up to 15 branches in India over four years.
This move is aimed at making business between India and Europe smoother and more connected.
FM meets BMW, NIIF leaders to discuss investments
Sitharaman also met leaders from Liechtenstein and Germany to talk about investing in manufacturing and climate-friendly tech, using India's National Investment and Infrastructure Fund as a possible channel.
She highlighted India's economic reforms and the "Viksit Bharat" vision for 2047 during talks with Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management, BMW AG, and met Eric Beisswenger, Bavarian Minister for European and International Affairs, showing how India is pitching itself as a digital-savvy, sustainable partner for Europe going forward.