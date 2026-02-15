FM Sitharaman meets Lagarde, talks about EU-India trade

FM meets BMW, NIIF leaders to discuss investments

Sitharaman also met leaders from Liechtenstein and Germany to talk about investing in manufacturing and climate-friendly tech, using India's National Investment and Infrastructure Fund as a possible channel.

She highlighted India's economic reforms and the "Viksit Bharat" vision for 2047 during talks with Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management, BMW AG, and met Eric Beisswenger, Bavarian Minister for European and International Affairs, showing how India is pitching itself as a digital-savvy, sustainable partner for Europe going forward.