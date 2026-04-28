FNPO urges pay commission to boost salaries, expects ₹3.6L-₹15L backpay India Apr 28, 2026

The Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO) is urging the eighth Pay Commission to boost salaries and improve job growth for postal employees.

They are expecting back pay, between ₹3.6 lakh and ₹15 lakh, to make up for delays since January 2026, and submitted these demands ahead of the April 28-30, 2026 consultations in New Delhi.