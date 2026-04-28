FNPO urges pay commission to boost salaries, expects ₹3.6L-₹15L backpay
India
The Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO) is urging the eighth Pay Commission to boost salaries and improve job growth for postal employees.
They are expecting back pay, between ₹3.6 lakh and ₹15 lakh, to make up for delays since January 2026, and submitted these demands ahead of the April 28-30, 2026 consultations in New Delhi.
FNPO pushes 3.83 fitment, 6% raises
FNPO's wish list includes raising the fitment factor to 3.83 (up from 2.57), bigger annual raises at 6%, and housing allowances bumped up to 40% linked with dearness allowance.
They are also pushing for at least five guaranteed promotions, more gender-inclusive policies, and secure pensions funded by the government's main pool.