Following Iran US agreement 11 India bound ships transit Hormuz India Jun 23, 2026

Big news for global shipping: after a fresh agreement between Iran and the US 11 ships bound for India made it safely through the Strait of Hormuz.

The deal is meant to calm things down in a tense region.

India's Ministry of External Affairs says two Indian ships also entered the Persian Gulf, and 10 more Indian-flagged vessels are currently stationed there.