Following Iran US agreement 11 India bound ships transit Hormuz
Big news for global shipping: after a fresh agreement between Iran and the US 11 ships bound for India made it safely through the Strait of Hormuz.
The deal is meant to calm things down in a tense region.
India's Ministry of External Affairs says two Indian ships also entered the Persian Gulf, and 10 more Indian-flagged vessels are currently stationed there.
India MEA says shipping activity recovering
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared on June 23 that shipping activity is showing signs of recovery along this vital energy route.
The Strait reopened thanks to the MOU but was briefly closed again after Iran responded to Israeli actions in Lebanon.
Despite the instability, vessel activity remains high: maritime firm Kpler reported 36 carriers crossed on June 22, marking one of the busiest days since conflict flared up earlier this year.