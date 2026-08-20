Food safety inspection at 36 Karnataka railway stations finds violations
A recent food safety check at 36 railway stations across Karnataka, including Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Mangaluru, found some worrying stuff: suspected use of non-permitted food colors, with yellow coloring allegedly used in jalebis and pink coloring found in khoa peda, expired dairy products, dirty kitchens, and sketchy storage.
The inspection covered station eateries and train pantries.
Legal proceedings planned against food operators
Out of 112 places checked, inspectors found things like pink khoa peda, yellow jalebis with suspicious coloring, moldy veggies, and curd past its expiration date.
Some spots even used plastic in cooking or stored chutney in the wrong containers.
While Vande Bharat trains passed the hygiene test, many ground-level outlets didn't.
Officials say legal proceedings would be initiated against food business operators found violating prescribed food safety norms.