Food safety inspection at 36 Karnataka railway stations finds violations

Out of 112 places checked, inspectors found things like pink khoa peda, yellow jalebis with suspicious coloring, moldy veggies, and curd past its expiration date.

Some spots even used plastic in cooking or stored chutney in the wrong containers.

While Vande Bharat trains passed the hygiene test, many ground-level outlets didn't.

Officials say legal proceedings would be initiated against food business operators found violating prescribed food safety norms.