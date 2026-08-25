Food safety teams seize fake paneer ghee spices and sweets

Maharashtra has now banned analog paneer for a year after repeated test failures.

In Hyderabad, authorities seized around 25 tons of adulterated ghee, and another operation recovered 36 tons of adulterated ghee and raw materials;

Delhi and Haryana coordinated to seize more than 6,500-liter of suspected fake ghee and associated raw materials.

Authorities also seized around 25 tons of spices in Hyderabad, alleging that some had been mixed with synthetic or industrial colors,

plus 1,000kg of chhena rasgullas seized in Ghaziabad and around 100kg of rasgullas destroyed in Noida after being found contaminated.

All this is a reminder to double-check what's on your plate this festive season!