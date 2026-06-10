Footage from nearly 800 cameras links Munchun Kewat to murders India Jun 10, 2026

Delhi Police solved the tragic case of a woman and her three young daughters killed in February 2026, with 42-year-old vegetable vendor Munchun Kewat as the main suspect.

What really cracked the case was footage from nearly 800 cameras that showed an orange shirt Kewat wore while buying a knife and leaving his home became the big clue.