Footage from nearly 800 cameras links Munchun Kewat to murders
India
Delhi Police solved the tragic case of a woman and her three young daughters killed in February 2026, with 42-year-old vegetable vendor Munchun Kewat as the main suspect.
What really cracked the case was footage from nearly 800 cameras that showed an orange shirt Kewat wore while buying a knife and leaving his home became the big clue.
Vendor Kewat arrested, 4L gambling debt
After a massive search across states, police found and arrested Kewat in Rajasthan.
The investigation revealed he was deep in online gambling debt (around 400,000 rupees), and police believe debt from online gambling pushed him to commit the murders.
Their findings have now been filed before court.