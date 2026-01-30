Video: IAF choppers battle forest fire in Arunachal at 9,500ft 

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has launched an aerial firefighting operation to combat a massive forest fire in Arunachal Pradesh 's Lohit Valley. The operation involves Mi-17V5 helicopters dropping over 12,000-liter of water on flames burning at nearly 9,500 feet above sea level. The mission was launched after the state government made an urgent request, as ground teams struggled to reach the blaze due to difficult terrain.

Twitter Post Watch the video here Battling forest fires at nearly 9,500 feet in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit Valley. #IAF Mi-17V5 helicopters dropped 12,000 litres of water in the rarefied Himalayan air, showcasing exceptional courage, precision and a commitment towards protecting lives and fragile ecosystems.… pic.twitter.com/5SXBm7M5he — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) January 29, 2026

Aerial operation IAF's precision mission showcases exceptional courage The IAF's aerial operation was carried out over steep, inaccessible ridges overlooking the Lohit River. The Air Force described the mission as showcasing "exceptional courage and precision" under extremely challenging flying conditions. Units of the Indian Army also joined forces with state forest officials to cut fire lines and stop flames from reaching villages in the Lohit-Anjaw belt.

Fire spread Forest officials attribute fire's intensity to dry conditions Forest officials have attributed the intensity of the fire to steep slopes, dry winter vegetation, and gusty winds. High-altitude operations also posed technical challenges, as thinner air reduces helicopter lift and narrows safety margins during water-dumping runs. While the exact cause of the fire is under investigation, authorities say forest fires in the region are often linked to prolonged dry spells or accidental human ignition associated with forest use or agricultural practices.

Ongoing efforts Aerial support may continue if new hotspots emerge So far, no loss of life or damage to civilian property has been reported due to the fire. As a precautionary measure, district authorities have temporarily evacuated residents from vulnerable hamlets and arranged relief measures. Environmental experts have warned that repeated fires pose a serious threat to fragile Himalayan ecosystems and wildlife habitats across the region. Aerial support may continue if new hotspots emerge as dry conditions persist across large parts of Arunachal Pradesh.

Other incidents Wildfire in Nagaland's Dzukou Valley prompts evacuation In a related incident, a wildfire broke out in the southern part of Dzukou Valley in Nagaland's Kohima district. Over 30 stranded trekkers were evacuated from the high-altitude valley. Containment operations were launched by district administration and the Southern Angami Youth Organisation (SAYO) to prevent further spread of the fire. The Dzukou Valley is known for its alpine grasslands and faces heightened wildfire risk during dry winter months. Efforts are still ongoing to douse the fire.