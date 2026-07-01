Forest officer Satheesh Raj injured by wild elephant at Periyar

Carried 6km to Sankarankovil, treated

Raj's colleagues carried him for over six kilometers to reach help in Sankarankovil, Tamil Nadu. He was first treated at a local hospital and then moved to Thiruvananthapuram for more care.

PTR's Assistant Field Director R Lakshmi said the elephant attacked Raj and he suffered injuries, highlighting just how unpredictable wildlife patrols can be near these forest borders.