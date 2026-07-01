Forest officer Satheesh Raj injured by wild elephant at Periyar
India
A forest officer named Satheesh Raj was hurt after a wild elephant attacked him at the Periyar Tiger Reserve on Wednesday.
Raj and his team were wrapping up their patrol near the Tamil Nadu border when the elephant appeared.
While his teammates managed to get away, Raj got caught and injured.
Carried 6km to Sankarankovil, treated
Raj's colleagues carried him for over six kilometers to reach help in Sankarankovil, Tamil Nadu. He was first treated at a local hospital and then moved to Thiruvananthapuram for more care.
PTR's Assistant Field Director R Lakshmi said the elephant attacked Raj and he suffered injuries, highlighting just how unpredictable wildlife patrols can be near these forest borders.