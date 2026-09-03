Forest officials capture leopard that killed Ram Singh in Mahboobnagar
A leopard that killed a 28-year-old man named Ram Singh in Mahboobnagar village, under the Kakraha Range of the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division, was caught by forest officials just a day after the attack.
The incident happened around 3am on September 1 near the forest edge, prompting quick action from the wildlife team to keep things safe for everyone.
Apoorv Dixit credits prints for capture
Divisional Forest Officer Apoorv Dixit said their fast response came down to careful site checks and tracking paw prints found at the scene.
Deputy Range Officer Satyaprakash Verma confirmed those prints belonged to an adult leopard, leading the team to set up a cage nearby.
Even with tough weather, Forester Ravindra Rao and Forest Guard Kapil Kumar managed to safely capture and remove the animal by September 2.
The leopard is now being checked by veterinarians as part of standard wildlife protocols.