Forest officials capture leopard that killed Ram Singh in Mahboobnagar

Divisional Forest Officer Apoorv Dixit said their fast response came down to careful site checks and tracking paw prints found at the scene.

Deputy Range Officer Satyaprakash Verma confirmed those prints belonged to an adult leopard, leading the team to set up a cage nearby.

Even with tough weather, Forester Ravindra Rao and Forest Guard Kapil Kumar managed to safely capture and remove the animal by September 2.

The leopard is now being checked by veterinarians as part of standard wildlife protocols.