Forest teams capture 2 elephants after Hassan's Belur taluk attacks
Forest teams in Hassan's Belur taluk have captured two wild elephants after the animals were linked to deadly attacks on locals.
The operation kicked off on November 17, following the tragic deaths of Jayamma and Hafeez Ur Rahman.
Using a mix of veterinarians and trained kumki elephants, officials managed to safely tranquilize and move both tuskers to Nagarahole, hoping to restore some calm in the area.
Tuskers relocated after 10 hours operation
The first elephant, around 35 to 40 years old, was found near Udevara village in coffee plantations.
The second, younger tusker (about 15 to 20 years old), led forest teams on a tough four-hour chase before being surrounded with help from tamed elephants.
After a tense 10-hour effort, both were finally relocated, bringing much-needed relief to communities that had been living in fear since the attacks.